TEEN REPORT: Building confidence and social skills through dance

When you think of school sports, you probably think of football, basketball, volleyball and baseball.

But thanks to The Whistle Stop Children's Advocacy Organization, Sulphur High School just added dance-sport to its list of teams.

And there's much more to this program than making the right moves on the dance floor.

Sulphur High School has a new team, and students are dancing their way out of the classroom.

The team allows them to communicate and have fun in various ways.

Sulphur Senior Jack Dietz says, "Practicing with friends, dancing, looking like a fool, but getting better."

Teacher Melissa Chavez is the sponsor of the new ballroom dance team. She doesn't have previous experience, but she learns with the students. She was inspired to start the team because of her son.

Chavez says, "My son got involved with it, and then he's at Lewis now, and they have it at Lewis, they also have it at Maplewood. And then they didn't have it here. Like there was after eighth grade, none of those kids could continue on."

Its hard work, but they don't endure it alone.

Amanda Yellott from Dancing Classrooms is the instructor of the team and believes that the students can learn more skills besides coordination.

DanceSport Program Director Amanda Yellott says, "It teaches them respect, respect for themselves, respect for each other, and also respect for the other people that are dancing on the dance floor."

Ballroom dancing can help promote behaviors that can allow students to present themselves in a respectable way.

Yellott says, "The very first thing we teach them is proper posture. I always say that proper posture can get you very far in life without even being able to know anything."

It can guide these students to getting better opportunities for jobs, colleges, and scholarships.

Teen Reporter Jeramie Britt: "They have two competitions per year. They'll take the floor and show their moves in December and April."

Sulphur senior Sami LeJune says, "So you get on the floor and everybody on the floor dances the same dance, and whoever dances it best, wins."

Over the course of the year, the students will learn eight dances such as the Waltz, the Fox Trot, and the Tango.

This report was contributed by Cassidy Jones and Jeramie Britt, KPLC/ LCB Academy teen reporters.

