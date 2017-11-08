FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives today

Temperatures start off on the mild side but will be steadily dropping through the morning as a cold front continues to push off the coast through sunrise. Look for temperatures to fall through the upper 60s before sunrise and reach the lower 60s by noon as clouds and a few showers will be possible at times through the day. By your drive home temperatures will be nearing the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with not much rain during the daytime hours.

The upper level low associated with the front is lagging behind and will move through late tonight bringing another round of passing showers through the area late this evening and through the overnight. Temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 50s to sunrise Thursday.

Any leftover shower activity will come to an end before sunrise Thursday with skies gradually clearing out through the day tomorrow with cool afternoon highs in the 60s. Temperatures by Friday morning will continue to fall into the upper 40s with clear skies and calmer winds.

Friday will be very nice for outdoor activities such as high school football games going on throughout the area with the first round of playoffs. Temperatures will be in the 50s though so take a jacket or blanket for the stands if you’ll be going out to cheer on your favorite team.

Veterans Day weekend brings slightly warmer temperatures with highs back in the middle 70s and no rain for Saturday. The fall feel carries over into next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry