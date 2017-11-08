WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing inmate continues

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Students in Southwest Louisiana are building confidence and social skills one step at a time. And they are doing it through dance.More >>
Students in Southwest Louisiana are building confidence and social skills one step at a time. And they are doing it through dance.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...More >>
Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...More >>