WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing inmate continues

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are taking over the investigation after two men fell from a helicopter and died.

In the latest chapter of their ongoing feud, the Louisiana governor and attorney general are going head to head over the opioid crisis.

DeQuincy police are searching for a missing inmate who walked off a work detail.

A 25-year-old Lake Charles aggravated rape case is expected to go to the jury today.

More than $9 million is coming to help with the engineering and design phase of the 'Calcasieu Ship Channel Salinity Control Measures' project.

It's report card time for schools here in Louisiana. The Department of Education's Grades showing overall the state has improved but Calcasieu Parish has dropped.

Plus, they say a healthy mouth is a happy mouth but forgetting to brush and floss can cause more than just bad breath.

And today is the last day to register if you want to be part of KPLC's Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree.

In weather, a cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers. Temperatures will fall through the day with most areas remaining in the 60s through the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

