WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing inmate continues

By KPLC Digital Staff
Kenyada Walden Beloney (Source: Department of Transportation) Kenyada Walden Beloney (Source: Department of Transportation)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are taking over the investigation after two men fell from a helicopter and died.

In the latest chapter of their ongoing feud, the Louisiana governor and attorney general are going head to head over the opioid crisis.

DeQuincy police are searching for a missing inmate who walked off a work detail.

A 25-year-old Lake Charles aggravated rape case is expected to go to the jury today. 

More than $9 million is coming to help with the engineering and design phase of the 'Calcasieu Ship Channel Salinity Control Measures' project.

It's report card time for schools here in Louisiana. The Department of Education's Grades showing overall the state has improved but Calcasieu Parish has dropped.

Plus, they say a healthy mouth is a happy mouth but forgetting to brush and floss can cause more than just bad breath.

And today is the last day to register if you want to be part of KPLC's Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree.

In weather, a cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers. Temperatures will fall through the day with most areas remaining in the 60s through the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • TEEN REPORT: Building confidence and social skills through dance

    Ballroom dancing can help promote behaviors that can allow students to present themselves in a respectable way. (Source: KPLC)Ballroom dancing can help promote behaviors that can allow students to present themselves in a respectable way. (Source: KPLC)

    Students in Southwest Louisiana are building confidence and social skills one step at a time. And they are doing it through dance.

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

  • Volunteers needed for Saturday's Avenue of Flags

    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    It’s a bi-annual display of patriotism and throughout the years it has grown from a few hundred American flags to now more than 1,000 proudly displayed at the Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles located off of Broad Street. This year, 1,021 memorial flags will be displayed. The flags are flown on both sides of the graveled roads winding through the cemetery, each Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The flags are raised at sunrise; 6:00 a.m. and retired at 4:00 p.m. pri...More >>
