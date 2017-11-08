Volunteers needed for Saturday's Avenue of Flags

It’s a bi-annual display of patriotism and throughout the years it has grown from a few hundred American flags to now more than 1,000 proudly displayed at the Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles located off of Broad Street.

This year, 1,021 memorial flags will be displayed.

The flags are flown on both sides of the graveled roads winding through the cemetery, each Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

The flags are raised at sunrise; 6:00 a.m. and retired at 4:00 p.m. prior to sunset.

This Saturday, organizers are asking for volunteers to help set up than more than 1,000 flags and then later help retire them.

Visitors are welcome to tour the Avenue of Flags by either walking, cycling or driving alongside the winding, gravel roads.

The mission of the Avenue of the Flags is to respectfully display the American flag on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor our United States veterans of all branches of the military, past, and present. The project was started in 1983 by the Oliver Pollock Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The then president of the organization, the late Dr. Rex Smelser, envisioned it as becoming the largest display of United States flags in the nation. Beginning with just 50 flags that first year.

Each of the flags represents an individual veteran and is the official "casket flag" presented to the family at the funeral. Each flag is numbered, and information about the veteran is cataloged for reference. The families have in turn loaned or donated the flags to the SAR for use in the patriotic Avenue of Flags display.

