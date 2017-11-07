McNeese Picks Up 72-43 Exhibition Win Over Wiley College

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese women’s basketball team picked up a commanding 72-43 exhibition game victory over Wiley College Tuesday night in a game that saw all 11 Cowgirls in uniform score at least two points. The Cowgirls got 38 of their points from its bench.

“I was very pleased with our energy and effort from start to finish from everyone tonight,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Our effort defensively was impressive four an exhibition game. We have things to better on offensively and defensively but I’m pleased with our showing tonight.”

Seniors Dede Sheppard and Keara Hudnall led McNeese with 16 and 13 points respectively. Freshman Caitlin Davis scored nine points while senior Gabby Guidry came off the bench to score seven points in eight minutes. Freshman redshirt Bre’Ashlee joins grabbed a team high nine rebounds with seven coming on defense. It was a welcoming site to see both Hudnall and Jones on the court after both players missed the entire 2016-17 season due to an injury both suffered prior to the season. Senior Jasmyn Carswell was active on the boards as well, ending the game with six rebounds.

Sheppard was 5 of 7 from the field and perfect from the arc and the charity stripe. Sheppard made both three-pointers and all four free throws attempted. Davis was 3 of 4 from the field and was also perfect from behind the arc and charity stripe, making one trey and all four free throws.

Wiley College held its only lead of the game (3-1) in the early minutes of the first quarter before Hudnall’s first three-pointer of the game gave McNeese a 4-3 lead and its sparked a 17-2 run that ended with two Shayln Riley free throws for a 21-5 first quarter lead.

McNeese continued to build on its lead and held a 33-16 halftime lead behind Sheppard’s 14 first half points. Sheppard nearly outscored the Wildcats in the first half alone.

The Wildcats opened the third quarter on back-to-back treys to cut the Cowgirl lead to 11 (33-22) but that would be as close as Wiley would get as the Cowgirls extended their lead to 22 (51-22) through three quarters and held is largest lead of the game, 32 points with 3:25 left in the game.

Wiley was led in scoring and rebounding by Malachi McQueen who scored 11 points and grabbed eight boards.

McNeese will open its regular season against Southern-New Orleans at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12. The Cowgirls will sign their 2017-18 posters following the game.

