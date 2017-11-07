Westlake Volleyball advances to the LHSAA State Tournament

The Lady Rams are headed to Kenner for the third time since 2008.
No. 12 Westlake (24-13) upset No. 5 Springfield last Thursday, 3-1 to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament.
The girls head to the Pontchartrain Center to take on No. 4 Ursuline Academy, Thursday, Nov. 9 at 12:40 P.M.
Off a top 5 upset, No. 12 Westlake heads to Kenner for the Volleyball State Tournament.— KPLC 7 Sports (@KPLC7Sports) November 8, 2017
Rams take on No. 4 Ursuline Academy, Thursday at 12:40 P.M.#SWLAPreps pic.twitter.com/3KrByB2Q8b
