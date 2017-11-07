Lake Charles Vet convicted in race horse doping conspiracy

Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...More >>
Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...More >>
Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the areaMore >>
Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the areaMore >>
The man charged with an aggravated crime from 25 years ago took the stand today in his own defense.More >>
The man charged with an aggravated crime from 25 years ago took the stand today in his own defense.More >>
A travel trailer overturned on I-10 eastbound at the Creole exit Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.More >>
A travel trailer overturned on I-10 eastbound at the Creole exit Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.More >>