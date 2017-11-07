Lake Charles Vet convicted in race horse doping conspiracy

A Lake Charles veterinarian has been found guilty in a conspiracy to sell unapproved opioid drugs to improve the performance of racehorses, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Kyle J. Hebert, 42, was found guilty of conspiring to distribute a synthetic form of the drug Dermorphin, which was then given to racehorses to improve their racing performance. The drug is considered to be 40 times more powerful than morphine. Dermorphin is a strong painkiller that masks horses’ pain and any preexisting injuries. Depending on dosage, it can also act as a stimulant when injected into horses. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug for use in humans or animals, said Van Hook.

Hebert is charged with two counts of receipt of adulterated or misbranded drug with the intent to defraud and mislead; and one count of misbranding a drug while held for sale with the intent to defraud and mislead. He faces five years in prison for the conspiracy count and three years in prison for each of the other counts.

