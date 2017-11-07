McNeese prepares for Northwestern State

McNeese improved to 7-2 on the season this past Saturday against Southeastern. DWA held the number one rushing offense in the Southland to only 77 total rushing yards.

“To hold an offense like that that’s been averaging over 300 yards and only giving up 77 yards, is really outstanding for anybody,” Lance Guidry said. “I was surprised a little bit that we were able to hold them that low. I thought we would play them well. We play them probably better than everybody else. But, our goal was to keep them under 100 and we did.”

Coming off of a big win, the Cowboys now look ahead to conference rival Northwestern State. The Demons are riding a two-game win streak after starting 1-6. NSU has totaled over 400 yards rushing over the past two weeks, and will enter 'The Hole' with confidence.

“I know they’d like to come out here and beat us. We’ve always been their nemesis,” Guidry said. It’s going to take a good game out of us to beat them. They aren’t going to go away if we get up. It’s going to take four quarters of football.”

McNeese has the upper hand in this rivalry lately. The Pokes have won 12 straight in this series, including the last 13 games that have been played inside Cowboy Stadium.

“We’ve had the upper hand on Northwestern, but you can’t go by that,” Guidry added. “We lost to Nicholls and we’ve had the upper hand on them as well. I’m sure Northwestern is going to come in here with a lot of confidence."

This game is not only the Cowboys last home game of the season, but it’s also their senior night. It's one final chance for the seniors to reflect back on their Cowboy careers.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.