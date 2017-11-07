Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Playoffs: 1st Round

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is Ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week ten of the regular season.

**These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class. Example: Iowa is a stronger 3A team than Welsh is 2A team**



1. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 9-0

Week 10 Ranking: No. 1



Iowa showed just how versatile it was on Friday vs Washington-Marion, by starting WR Marka'il Nixon and RB/S Darius Daniels at quarterback. The Jackets were without Dyami Huntsberry, but yet still found a way to win. That bodes well for the Jackets as Iowa opens the playoffs as a two seed. The road to the Superdome is wide open and will have to go through Iowa.



2. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 8-1

Week 10 Ranking: No. 2

Welsh bounced back after its first regular season loss in two years. Welsh dominated Ville Platte as the Greyhounds head into the playoffs as the number one seed in class 2A. Despite a nagging injury, Zach Hayes still threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns. The real star of the show was Da'Ren Zeno who posted 12 catches for 229 yards. Welsh, like Iowa should be heavily favored over the next two weeks.

3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 9-1

Week 10 Ranking: No. 3



The Barbe hype train kept rolling this weekend as the Bucs wrapped up an impressive 9-1 season, nabbing the number nine seed in the playoffs. The Bucs have shown they can run the football with the trio of Jaivan Samuel (137 yards, 2 TD), Dana Fontenot (129 yards, 3 TD) and Luke Richard (94 yards). Despite the strong season, the Bucs are still under the radar and have been a surprise dome pick by some media members.



4. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 7-2

Week 10 Ranking: No. 4





The Tors, like Barbe, come into the playoffs without a lot of noise from the outside. The fact is, Sulphur has the playmakers to make a run. Last week against Comeaux, Glenn Willis (260 yards, 2 TD) and Jaiven Creary (38 yards, 2 TD) helped the Tors separate in the fourth quarter in the win. Some are picking the Tors to fall in round one to Live Oak. I don't think so. Sulphur rolls by 17.



5. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 5-5

Week 9 Ranking: No. 5

The Yellow Jackets enter the playoffs with less than 10 wins for the first time since 2012. Despite the five losses, the Jackets feel like they can compete with any team in the bracket (and they've proved it). Last week against West Feliciana, the Jacket offense fumbled the ball three times and only managed 116 yards of offense. Don't expect a result like that again. Kinder's playoff draw sets up a likely quarterfinal battle between the Jackets and Welsh and I for one am excited to see how that shakes out. My guess-- the winner makes it to the Superdome.



6. JENNINGS BULLDOGS

2017 record: 7-2

Week 10 Ranking: No. 7



Jennings rises in the rankings after finally being healthy. The Bulldogs play real defense. Jennings has allowed 14 or less points six times this season. Last week against LCCP, the Dogs scored yet again on defense with Bryce Anthony returning an interception for a touchdown. On offense, with Darrian Achane (103 yards) back in the lineup, Jennings can now get back to running the football the way they'd like to. If the Bulldogs can take care of business this week and next, then Jennings will likely get another shot at Iowa.



7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 9-1

Week 10 Ranking: No. 6

The Wampus Cats continue the roller coaster ride that is my 'Top 7 List.' Leesville drops another spot despite finishing 9-1, because of Jennings' rise. The Wampus Cats put up big points last week and now get a chance to make a nice run in the playoffs. The bracket sets up for Leesville to atone for week five's loss to Rayne. The Wampus Cats will likely host Rayne in the second round for the right to play Benton. Leesville is a longshot to make it to the Dome, but I wouldn't count out this feisty bunch just yet.

Next three up: Iota Bulldogs (8-2), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (5-5), Rosepine Eagles (9-1)

Best team performance from Week 10: Elton Indians

It's not that the Indians beat the Tigers, that helped them make the list, but rather how they did it. Elton hung : 49 points on their district rival, which has them buzzing heading into the playoffs. The week nine loss to Merryville woke up the Indians and now they are in prime position to make a playoff run.

