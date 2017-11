(CNN) - Twitter is about to get wordier. It's doubling how many characters that users can tweet.

The character limit has been 140 since the social network launched in 2006. But by Tuesday night, most tweets should fit 280 characters.

The new limit will roll out to Twitter users in almost all 40 languages Twitter supports.

The new character length won't apply to Japanese, Korean or Chinese-language tweets.

