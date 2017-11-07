Calcasieu Parish education grade drops

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the areaMore >>
The man charged with an aggravated crime from 25 years ago took the stand today in his own defense.More >>
A travel trailer overturned on I-10 eastbound at the Creole exit Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education released their yearly school and district performance scores today. Statewide Louisiana has grown, rising from a C to a B, But Calcasieu Parish has dropped. Click HERE for ratings by parish. Click HERE for school ratings. Last year Calcasieu Parish received a B but this year has dropped to a C. A large portion of Calcasieu Parish Schools with a C or below are elementary schools. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said that high school rating...More >>
Tonight will be the last warm and humid night with temperatures by Wednesday morning ranging from the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, and upper 60s to near 70 south of I-10. Clouds will be increasing through the night and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%. A cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers by the afternoon and continuing into the evening.More >>
