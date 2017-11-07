Calcasieu Parish education grade drops

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Louisiana Department of Education released their yearly school and district performance scores today.

Statewide Louisiana has grown, rising from a C to a B, But Calcasieu Parish has dropped.

Click HERE for ratings by parish.

Click HERE for school ratings.

Last year Calcasieu Parish received a B but this year has dropped to a C.

A large portion of Calcasieu Parish Schools with a C or below are elementary schools.

Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said that high school ratings are usually higher because they state looks at more components than they do with elementary and middle schools.

"High schools have four components," Bruchhaus said. "They have the ACTs, they have the end-of-course exams and then they have two graduation related statistical items so they have four pieces of the pie, whereas our elementary and middle schools really only have that one spring test and when you don't do well on the spring test, your letter grade reflects that."

2017 District Performances

Allen Parish 2017 - A 2016 - B

Beauregard 2017 - B 2016 - B

Calcasieu 2017 - C 2016 - B

Cameron 2017 - A 2016 - A

Jeff Davis 2017- A 2016- B

Vernon 2017 - A 2016 - A



Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.