Calcasieu Parish education grade drops

By KPLC Digital Staff
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Education released their yearly school and district performance scores today.

Statewide Louisiana has grown, rising from a C to a B, But Calcasieu Parish has dropped.

Click HERE for ratings by parish.

Click HERE for school ratings.

Last year Calcasieu Parish received a B but this year has dropped to a C.

A large portion of Calcasieu Parish Schools with a C or below are elementary schools.

Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said that high school ratings are usually higher because they state looks at more components than they do with elementary and middle schools.

"High schools have four components," Bruchhaus said. "They have the ACTs, they have the end-of-course exams and then they have two graduation related statistical items so they have four pieces of the pie, whereas our elementary and middle schools really only have that one spring test and when you don't do well on the spring test, your letter grade reflects that."

2017 District Performances

  • Allen Parish
    • 2017 - A
    • 2016 - B
  • Beauregard
    • 2017 - B
    • 2016 - B
  • Calcasieu
    • 2017 - C
    • 2016 - B
  • Cameron
    • 2017 - A
    • 2016 - A
  • Jeff Davis
    • 2017- A
    • 2016- B
  • Vernon
    • 2017 - A
    • 2016 - A

