FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives Wednesday with rain and cooler temperatures

Tonight will be the last warm and humid night with temperatures by Wednesday morning ranging from the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, and upper 60s to near 70 south of I-10. Clouds will be increasing through the night and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%.

A cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers by the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Showers will be most likely after the cold front moves through, and that is why rain chances increase late in the day into the evening. Temperatures will fall through the day with most areas remaining in the 60s through the day.

Thursday through Saturday the weather will be nearly perfect, and more like what you would expect for November. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s while afternoon highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

A warming trend will begin on Saturday as southerly winds return. Another cold front looks to move through on Sunday, although it will not be as strong as the one on Wednesday. Just a few isolated showers are possible with temperatures not expected to change much behind the front.

Next week will not bring any significant changes to our area. That means lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with little chance of rain.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

