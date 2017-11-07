Local deals for Veterans Day

The Louisiana Department of Education released their yearly school and district performance scores today. Statewide Louisiana has grown, rising from a C to a B, But Calcasieu Parish has dropped. Click HERE for ratings by parish. Click HERE for school ratings. Last year Calcasieu Parish received a B but this year has dropped to a C. A large portion of Calcasieu Parish Schools with a C or below are elementary schools. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said that high school rating...More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education released their yearly school and district performance scores today. Statewide Louisiana has grown, rising from a C to a B, But Calcasieu Parish has dropped. Click HERE for ratings by parish. Click HERE for school ratings. Last year Calcasieu Parish received a B but this year has dropped to a C. A large portion of Calcasieu Parish Schools with a C or below are elementary schools. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said that high school rating...More >>
Tonight will be the last warm and humid night with temperatures by Wednesday morning ranging from the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, and upper 60s to near 70 south of I-10. Clouds will be increasing through the night and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%. A cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers by the afternoon and continuing into the evening.More >>
Tonight will be the last warm and humid night with temperatures by Wednesday morning ranging from the low to mid 60s from I-10 northward, and upper 60s to near 70 south of I-10. Clouds will be increasing through the night and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%. A cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers by the afternoon and continuing into the evening.More >>
The all-clear has been given at Entergy's Nelson plant, state police said.More >>
The all-clear has been given at Entergy's Nelson plant, state police said.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that two contractors are dead following an accident near Claiborne Street and Houston River Road in Sulphur.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that two contractors are dead following an accident near Claiborne Street and Houston River Road in Sulphur.More >>