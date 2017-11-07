Local deals for Veterans Day

Veteran's Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11, and many restaurants have special deals for veterans and active duty military. Below is a list of local deals for you to enjoy this Veteran's Day:

Chili’s – Free entree to veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. At participating Chili’s restaurants, the menu items being offered will include the following: Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.

Cracker Barrell – Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11 at all 640+ Cracker Barrel locations.

Gatti’s Pizza – Free buffet or free medium 1-topping pizza for carryout for veterans and active military members with ID.

IHOP – Free order of Red, White & Blue Pancakes for retired and active-duty military personnel on Friday, Nov. 10 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating IHOP locations. Veterans and active-duty military can receive their free Red, White & Blue Pancakes by showing proof of military service, including U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW, etc.), photograph of self in U.S. military uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.

Little Caesars – Free lunch combo on Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Includes four slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Must show proof of service. Order must be placed before 2 p.m.

O’Charley’s – Free meal for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. A free meal can be ordered from the restaurant’s $9.99 menu. Show military ID or proof of service.

Olive Garden – Free entree from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans on Veterans Day. The special menu features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrees are served with unlimited homemade soup or famous house salad and warm, garlic breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage to guests with a military ID on Veterans Day. Military discount of 15% off total from Nov. 12 – Dec. 31 with valid military ID.

Quaker Steak & Lube – Offering a variety of specials at participating locations nationwide on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military members will have an opportunity to take advantage of deals including a free meal from a limited menu, Vets Eat Free (up to a certain dollar amount — either $10 or $12.99), 50% off a meal.

Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch on Saturday, Nov. 11. Active, former or retired military can order from special Veterans Day Menu. Lunch includes choice of iced tea, sweet tea, soft drink or coffee. Present Military ID card, Veterans Affairs card or discharge papers. Dine-in only.

To have your business added to this list please email us HERE with the deals and discounts you are offering on Veteran's Day. Please include a picture of your promotional flyer and a link to your establishments Facebook page.

