Entergy evacuates Nelson, NISCO plants as precaution due to pote - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Entergy evacuates Nelson, NISCO plants as precaution due to potential security incident

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Randall Kamm / KPLC) (Source: Randall Kamm / KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Entergy's Nelson and NISCO plants have been evacuated due to a potential security incident, said spokesman Chip Arnould.

Arnould said that law enforcement has been notified.

KPLC reporter Randall Kamm is at the scene and is reporting that a suspicious package was found in a warehouse.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly