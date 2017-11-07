Inmate walks off work detail in DeQuincy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Inmate walks off work detail in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

An inmate has walked away from a trash detail in DeQuincy, authorities said.

Capt. Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department, said Kenyada Walden Beloney, 37, of Lake Charles, was serving time on drug charges.

Threet asked anyone with information on Beloney's whereabouts to call Det. William Phillips or Det. Casey Whitehead at (337) 786-4000.

