El Salvador man sentenced to 12 months for reentering U.S. without permission multiple times

Authorities have confirmed that two contractors are dead following an accident near Claiborne Street and Houston River Road in Sulphur.More >>
Veteran's Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11, and many restaurants have special deals for veterans and active duty military. Below is a list of local deals for you to enjoy this Veteran's Day: Chili’s – Free entree to veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. At participating Chili’s restaurants, the menu items being offered will include the following: Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Oldtimer with C...More >>
Entergy's Nelson and NISCO plants have been evacuated due to a potential security incident, said spokesman Chip Arnould. Arnould said that law enforcement has been notified. KPLC is working to gather more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing and pawning his neighbor's belongings while he was out of town, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
An El Salvador man arrested in Calcasieu Parish last week has pleaded guilty to reentering the country without permission multiple times, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today.More >>
