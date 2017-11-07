El Salvador man sentenced to 12 months for reentering U.S. without permission multiple times

An El Salvador man arrested in Calcasieu Parish last week has pleaded guilty to reentering the country without permission multiple times, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today.

Nelson Antonio Orellana, 30, of San Miguel, El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of illegal reentry following deportation, Van Hook said. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.

According to the July 13 guilty plea, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle on February 21, heading east on Interstate 10. Agents found eight undocumented illegal aliens and one driver who had lawful status in the United States. Agents discovered Orellana among the group. They also discovered Orellana had illegally reentered the United States multiples times. Orellana was found to have been deported several times with the most recent deportation being March 4, 2016, from Alexandria, La. He reentered the country illegally on February 14, 2017, near Laredo, Texas.

United States Customs and Border Patrol conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.