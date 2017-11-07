Lake Charles man accused of stealing and pawning neighbor's belongings

A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing and pawning his neighbor's belongings while he was out of town, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The department responded to a complaint in reference to a theft at a home located on Louisiana Avenue in Lake Charles on Oct. 16, Myers said. The victim told deputies that he believed his neighbor, Phillip D. Spell, 61, had been stealing from him. The victim said at one time Spell had a key to his home and would keep an eye on his residence when he was out of town. The victim began to notice some of his belongings were missing and when he confronted Spell, he admitted to stealing from him.

After further investigation, detectives learned Spell had pawned several of the victim’s belongings, such as several guns and tools, to a local pawn shop, Myers said. Spell was arrested and charged with simple burglary; theft of a firearm and theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. His $50,000 bond was set by Judge David Ritchie.

Det. Michael Conner is the lead investigator.

