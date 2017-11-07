Authorities confirmed two contractors are dead following an acci - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

#breaking

Authorities confirmed two contractors are dead following an accident in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
Claiborne and Houston River Road in Sulphur (Source: Google maps) Claiborne and Houston River Road in Sulphur (Source: Google maps)
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities have confirmed that two contractors are dead following an accident near Claiborne Street and Houston River Road in Sulphur.

The two contractors were working on a power line when the accident happened.

