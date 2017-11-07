Authorities searching for suspects responsible for stealing approximately $20,000 worth of tools

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects responsible for breaking into and stealing several tools from a local business.

The department responded at approximately 8 a.m. in reference to a burglary and theft at a business on Ideal Cement Road in Westlake, said Kim Myers spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the business and stealing approximately $15,000 to $20,000 worth of tools as well as a welding machine and other miscellaneous items.

Myers asks anyone with information regarding this theft or can identify the suspects or vehicle seen in the photographs, to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

