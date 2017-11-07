Iowa man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

An Iowa man was arrested on a fourth-offense DWI charge over the weekend in Lake Charles, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

A deputy pulled over a truck for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, near Park Avenue and Shell Beach Drive, Myers said. When the deputy spoke with the driver, Derrick A. Hayes, 34, he smelled an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The deputy also observed Hayes to have bloodshot eyes and trouble keeping his balance.

Hayes, who has three previous DWI arrests, refused to perform all sections of the standard field sobriety test, Myers said. He was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to take a breath intoxilyzer test, which he also refused.

Hayes was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth-offense and defective tail lamps.

Judge Sharon Wilson set his bond at $25,100 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license and he may not possess any alcohol.

Deputy Sr. Cpl. Ryan Tarver was the arresting deputy.

