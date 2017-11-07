Poor dental hygiene leads to more than bad breath

The American dream of success is a lot harder to attain for teenagers who use pot and alcohol, especially if they become substance abusers, a new study reports.More >>
For a child with spastic cerebral palsy, simply grasping a toy may be impossible. But infusions of their own umbilical cord blood might make basic movements like this easier, researchers say.More >>
When Americans need medical care, almost one in two people choose the emergency room, a new study reveals.More >>
Seniors who want to lose weight should hit the weight room while they cut calories, a new study suggests.More >>
With findings that some experts believe could change cardiovascular care, a new study suggests that the placebo effect of stents in heart patients with chest pain may be far more pronounced than thought.More >>
