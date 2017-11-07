Poor dental hygiene leads to more than bad breath

Dentists can find out a lot about a person by looking in their mouth including their diet, medications, smoking habits and more.

Which means bad breath means more than just a lingering lunch.

In fact, it can identify early signs of diseases that affect your entire body.

Heart disease, inflammation, diabetes and AIDS are some of the diseases dentists say they can identify by looking at your mouth.

"Bleeding, unhealthy gums, all of that indicates signs of infection," said dental hygienist, Danielle Lombardo. When you come in, we're not just looking for cavities, we're looking for the overall condition of your health."

Dentists say they look at gums, soft tissue, tongue and teeth to get a good overview of your health.?

