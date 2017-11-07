FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way by tomorrow

Your Tuesday morning is off to a foggy start with a dense fog advisory in effect through mid-morning for Cameron, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. Temperatures will not drop much below 70 degrees for morning lows with our sunrise around 6:30 AM, setting at 5:20 PM.

Through the morning, fog will lift leaving the area under partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day with rain chances remaining very low. Temperatures will warm up through the lower 80s this afternoon with southwesterly winds between 5 and 15 mph, occasionally gusting to near 20 mph this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to thicken up tonight with the possibility of a shower after midnight as the front pushes closer to the area, moving through by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are likely tomorrow, ahead of and behind the frontal passage. Temperatures may start off around 70 tomorrow morning but will likely begin to fall into the 60s through the day tomorrow as cooler northerly breezes behind the front push in cooler air and bring an end to the oppressive November warmth for a few days.

Lows should be well into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning with any leftover shower activity coming to an end by sunrise Thursday as clouds decrease through the day. It will be rather cool on Thursday with highs only in the 60s and lows Friday morning back down into the upper 40s.

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return for Veterans Day with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and highs back into the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon. A slight chance of rain returns Sunday as a weaker cold front pushes through, reinforcing the more seasonal November feel into next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean but is moving toward the north and will stay out to sea. This storm poses no threat to any landmass.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry