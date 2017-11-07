WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

What happened in Texas has church leaders evaluating ways to keep their congregations safe.

Two inmates have died in the past week after experiencing medical problems at the New Orleans jail.

Lake Charles police are continuing to look for the man they say was caught on camera robbing stores.

It's the season for pecans but experts say that 2017 has not been the best year for producing the tasty nut.

The Department of Health is holding a free flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Plus, get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo this weekend. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first 'Warming Kids Gumbo' in an effort to gather the community of Vinton.

And there's a bogus email circulating that looks like it's from Netflix, but it's not.

In weather, your Tuesday morning is off to a foggy start with a dense fog advisory in effect through mid-morning for Cameron, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. Temperatures will not drop much below 70 degrees for morning lows. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

