WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...More >>
From September to around December, grove owners gear up to harvest pecans while businesses wait on their shipments from growers, to sell. Experts say that this year- has not been the best for production due to unfavorable weather such as heavy rains. As well as insects destroying the crops. Although not being able to control the weather, Keith Hawkins with the LSU AgCenter, said that there may be a solution to control the pest "I found a product call Arena .25 ...More >>
For hundreds of residents in Lake Charles, the Kayouche Coulee was a source of pain after Harvey - especially those living in the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood.More >>
