WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

What happened in Texas has church leaders evaluating ways to keep their congregations safe.

Two inmates have died in the past week after experiencing medical problems at the New Orleans jail.

Lake Charles police are continuing to look for the man they say was caught on camera robbing stores.

It's the season for pecans but experts say that 2017 has not been the best year for producing the tasty nut.

The Department of Health is holding a free flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Plus, get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo this weekend. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first 'Warming Kids Gumbo' in an effort to gather the community of Vinton. 

And there's a bogus email circulating that looks like it's from Netflix, but it's not.

In weather, your Tuesday morning is off to a foggy start with a dense fog advisory in effect through mid-morning for Cameron, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. Temperatures will not drop much below 70 degrees for morning lows. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-11-07 10:40:34 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community

    Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:12 AM EST2017-11-07 10:12:23 GMT
    (Source: Pick-A-Kid)(Source: Pick-A-Kid)
    Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton. You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton. There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr. The organization will also be hosting...More >>
    Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton. You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton. There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr. The organization will also be hosting...More >>

  • LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

    LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-07 04:20:09 GMT

    Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...

    More >>

    Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly