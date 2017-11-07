Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community

Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton.

You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton.

There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr.

The organization will also be hosting a coat drive, ‘Coats N Smores,’ for the community on Saturday, Nov. 18. Those who attend will spend the day making s’mores and playing laser tag.

The group will be collecting everything from jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts.

