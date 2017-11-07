Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community

(Source: Pick-A-Kid) (Source: Pick-A-Kid)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton.

You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton.

There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr.

The organization will also be hosting a coat drive, ‘Coats N Smores,’ for the community on Saturday, Nov. 18. Those who attend will spend the day making s’mores and playing laser tag.

The group will be collecting everything from jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts.

For more information click HERE or HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pecan shortage

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-11-07 10:40:34 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community

    Vinton group cooking up gumbo for community

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:12 AM EST2017-11-07 10:12:23 GMT
    (Source: Pick-A-Kid)(Source: Pick-A-Kid)
    Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton. You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton. There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr. The organization will also be hosting...More >>
    Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton. You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton. There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr. The organization will also be hosting...More >>

  • LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

    LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-07 04:20:09 GMT

    Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...

    More >>

    Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly