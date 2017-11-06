SPECIAL REPORT: An in-depth look at the Kayouche Coulee

For hundreds of residents in Lake Charles, the Kayouche Coulee was a source of pain after Harvey - especially those living in the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood.

Maudry Alfred and her husband have lived in the Greinwich Terrace for over 40 years. During Harvey, water from the Kayouche Coulee filled their home; they, like many others, were forced to evacuate.

"I come here during the day and see everything gone," said Alfred. "It's heartbreaking, I have nothing."

Slowly but surely, Alfred and her husband are beginning to piece their lives back together. Now, they want to know why the Coulee, a drainage canal that runs just behind their home, flooded as severely as it did.

"Something has to be done," said Alfred. "If not, we're going to have a repeat of this again."

Michael Polk, assistant superintendent for Gravity Drainage district 4, works directly with the Kayouche Coulee. A big part of his job is working with the Kayouche Coulee.

"We all come here to protect the community, we want everyone to be safe from the water," said Polk. "We do the best we can and everything we can do to protect the people."

Many residents living in the Greinwich Terrace believe the pumps, which drains water from the coulee into the English Bayou, were not operating during Harvey. Polk said due to how much rain Southwest Louisiana received, the pumps were operating at max capacity.

"We were pumping Thursday before the storm even hit Texas," said Polk. "The water rose to levels where it was even with the English Bayou."

Polk said an important reason the terrace flooded was due to its elevation, relative to the coulee.

"When the water is coming out of the banks itself, it's going to impact the people closest to the coulee," Polk said.

Currently, there are active steps being taken to evaluate what can be done to improve the coulee.

"We've reached out recently to an engineering firm in Houston to study the Kayouche Coulee and the pump station," Polk said. "The parish has agreed to contribute to this and the city is in, as well."

Lake Charles recently allocated $5 million to address the city's chronic drainage struggles. Mayor Nic Hunter is ready to take steps to analyze the Kayouche Coulee.

"That neighborhood is a top priority for us," said Hunter. "We want to spend dollars with engineers to figure out why it flooded and what we can do in the future to prevent it."

According to Polk, a conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, with AE COM, an engineering firm in Houston. They plan to discuss a study for the pump station controlling the coulee.

"In regards to the proposed retention pond, I am currently working on putting together a cooperative endeavor agreement that would include the city, parish, and Gravity Drainage District 4," Polk said.

This agreement would fund the study for the proposed retention site near Aquarius Drive.

Alfred and her husband are taking their lives one day at a time. They're especially grateful for what can't be replaced in their lives, but want to see progress on the coulee.

"I'm not saying it's anybody's fault," said Alfred. "It happened and we need help."

