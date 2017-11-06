Louisiana pecan crop shortage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana pecan crop shortage

By Jatrisa Wooten, Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

From September to around December, grove owners gear up to harvest pecans while businesses wait on their shipments from growers, to sell.

Experts say that this year- has not been the best for production due to unfavorable weather such as heavy rains. As well as insects destroying the crops. 

Although not being able to control the weather, Keith Hawkins with the LSU AgCenter, said that there may be a solution to control the pest

"I found a product call Arena .25 Granules that a homeowner can spread under the tree and the tree takes it up." Hawkins explains "It's easier to put out than spraying for non-bearing fruit and nut trees".

Experts say that younger pecan trees are more easily damaged by the walnut caterpillar. Ultimately resulting in heavy economic loss and a substantial loss in millions of pecan crops in one season.

