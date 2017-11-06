How well do you spell? Take the test to find out

F.K. White Middle School kicked off this years spelling bee competition in Calcasieu Parish, according to Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the school board. Other Calcasieu middle schools will compete against the winner from F.K. White after the schools host spelling bees of their own. Holland says a champions bee will be held and the winner of that spelling bee will go on to compete at the regional level. Students of all grade levels will be competing in the thir...More >>
Well it sure doesn’t feel like November with temperatures in the 80s during the afternoon, but that will change later this week after a cold front passes through Wednesday. Until then it will remain warm and humid. Temperatures will briefly turn cooler later this week, but a warming trend begins this weekend. Tonight, will be warm and humid with temperatures by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s from I-10 northward, and low 70s south of I-10.More >>
An Oakdale man charged with negligent homicide after killing a woman while hunting Sunday also shot someone in a hunting accident in 2010, officials say. David Strother, 56, was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a 42-year-old woman at West Bay Wildlife Management Area Sunday. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Strother claimed the rifle discharged when he stumbled. The incident is similar to one in 2010 in which authorities say Strother shot and killed a friend while ...More >>
Officials say a passenger train carrying nearly 60 people to New Orleans and other destinations became stranded for hours when a swing bridge malfunctioned in Louisiana.More >>
