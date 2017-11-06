FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday and cooler temperatures too

Well it sure doesn’t feel like November with temperatures in the 80s during the afternoon, but that will change later this week after a cold front passes through Wednesday. Until then it will remain warm and humid. Temperatures will briefly turn cooler later this week, but a warming trend begins this weekend.

Tonight, will be warm and humid with temperatures by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s from I-10 northward, and low 70s south of I-10. Patchy fog is likely to develop overnight and some areas could see dense fog by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be much like Monday, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies with less than a 10% chance of rain.

A cold front arrives Wednesday and this will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Temperatures will drop 15 to 20 degrees behind the front.

Thursday through Saturday the weather will be nearly perfect, and more like what you would expect for November. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s while afternoon highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

A warming trend will begin on Saturday as southerly winds return. Sunday will not be as nice as Saturday with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer and it will be more humid too. A few showers cannot be ruled out either on Sunday.

Next week will not bring any significant changes to our area. That means lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s with a slight chance of rain each afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

