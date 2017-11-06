Sheriff: Sunday incident not first time a hunting partner of Oakdale man has died

This story has been updated with the latest information from the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

An Oakdale man charged with negligent homicide after allegedly shooting a woman while hunting Sunday also had a hunting partner die in 2010, authorities said.

That case was ruled a suicide.

David Strother, 56, was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing a 42-year-old woman at West Bay Wildlife Management Area. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Strother claimed the rifle discharged when he stumbled. Strother admitted he had been drinking and had drugs on his person.

In 2010, Strother's hunting partner, Robert "Bobby" Fontenot, 55, also of Oakdale, was found dead after they had been hunting near the West Bay Wildlife Management Area.

Strother and Robert "Bobby" Fontenot, 55, also of Oakdale, went hunting at a club near West Bay on a Monday morning in 2010.

Fontenot was reported missing the next morning and his body was found less than two hours later. Fontenot was not wearing a hunter-orange hat or vest.

Hebert, who was not sheriff at the time, said the case was investigated and Strother passed a polygraph test.

Strother showed investigators where he and Fontenot had been hunting, which is where Strother's body was found, Allen Parish Detective Greg Quirk said.

Quirk said Fontenot was shot with a shotgun - Fontenot was hunting with a shotgun and Strother a rifle.

Quirk said that based on the scene, the position of the gun and the autopsy, investigators determined that the fatal shot was a purposeful, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

