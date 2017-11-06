Sheriff: Sunday incident not first time a hunting partner of Oakdale man has died

Authorities have confirmed that two contractors are dead following an accident near Claiborne Street and Houston River Road in Sulphur.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects responsible for breaking in and stealing several tools from a local business.More >>
An Oakdale man charged with negligent homicide after allegedly shooting a woman while hunting Sunday also had a hunting partner die in 2010, authorities said.More >>
Get ready to enjoy a warm bowl of gumbo on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Pick-A-Kid organization is cooking up the popular dish for its first ‘Warming Kids Gumbo’ in an effort to gather the community of Vinton. You can grab a bowl of gumbo at the KC Hall located at 1601 Horridge Street, Vinton. There will also be live performances by Jarvis Jacob and Grammy-nominated music educator, saxophonist and speaker Huber "Mickey" Smith Jr. The organization will also be hosting...More >>
Dentists can find out a lot about a person by looking in their mouth including their diet, medications, smoking habits and more.More >>
