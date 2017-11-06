Sheriff: Sunday incident not first time Oakdale man has fatally shot someone while hunting

An Oakdale man charged with negligent homicide after killing a woman while hunting Sunday also shot someone in a hunting accident in 2010, officials say.

David Strother, 56, was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a 42-year-old woman at West Bay Wildlife Management Area Sunday. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Strother claimed the rifle discharged when he stumbled.

The incident is similar to one in 2010 in which authorities say Strother shot and killed a friend while hunting near the West Bay Wildlife Management area.

Strother and Robert "Bobby" Fontenot, 55, also of Oakdale, went hunting at a club near West Bay on a Monday morning in 2010 .

Fontenot was reported missing the next morning and his body was found less than two hours later. Fontenot was not wearing a hunter-orange hat or vest.

Hebert, who was not sheriff at the time, said the case was investigated and Strother passed a polygraph test. No charges were filed.

