F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: F.K. White Middle School Facebook Page) (Source: F.K. White Middle School Facebook Page)

Students from all grade levels competed in F.K. White middle school's third annual spelling bee this morning. 

F.K. White is the first Calcasieu Parish middle school to host its spelling bee. Other local middle schools will be competing against the winner from F.K. White after hosting their own spelling bees.

Eighth-grader Darren Metoyer won this year's spelling bee at F.K. White. He, along with winning students from nine other schools, will go on to compete in a Champions Bee. That winner will then advance to the regional level, held in Washington D.C. 

Think you're smarter than a middle schooler? Take our spelling quiz HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How well do you spell? Take the test to find out

    How well do you spell? Take the test to find out

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:48 PM EST2017-11-06 22:48:39 GMT
    Think you're a good speller? There's only one way to find out - put your skills to the test. Click HERE to take our spelling quiz. F.K. White Middle School's held its third annual spelling bee this morning.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Think you're a good speller? There's only one way to find out - put your skills to the test. Click HERE to take our spelling quiz. F.K. White Middle School's held its third annual spelling bee this morning.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish

    F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-11-06 22:40:12 GMT
    (Source: F.K. White Middle School Facebook Page)(Source: F.K. White Middle School Facebook Page)

    F.K. White Middle School kicked off this years spelling bee competition in Calcasieu Parish, according to Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the school board.  Other Calcasieu middle schools will compete against the winner from F.K. White after the schools host spelling bees of their own. Holland says a champions bee will be held and the winner of that spelling bee will go on to compete at the regional level. Students of all grade levels will be competing in the thir...

    More >>

    F.K. White Middle School kicked off this years spelling bee competition in Calcasieu Parish, according to Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the school board.  Other Calcasieu middle schools will compete against the winner from F.K. White after the schools host spelling bees of their own. Holland says a champions bee will be held and the winner of that spelling bee will go on to compete at the regional level. Students of all grade levels will be competing in the thir...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday and cooler temperatures too

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday and cooler temperatures too

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:20 PM EST2017-11-06 22:20:59 GMT
    Another warm day TuesdayAnother warm day Tuesday

    Well it sure doesn’t feel like November with temperatures in the 80s during the afternoon, but that will change later this week after a cold front passes through Wednesday.  Until then it will remain warm and humid.  Temperatures will briefly turn cooler later this week, but a warming trend begins this weekend. Tonight, will be warm and humid with temperatures by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s from I-10 northward, and low 70s south of I-10.

    More >>

    Well it sure doesn’t feel like November with temperatures in the 80s during the afternoon, but that will change later this week after a cold front passes through Wednesday.  Until then it will remain warm and humid.  Temperatures will briefly turn cooler later this week, but a warming trend begins this weekend. Tonight, will be warm and humid with temperatures by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s from I-10 northward, and low 70s south of I-10.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly