F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish

Students from all grade levels competed in F.K. White middle school's third annual spelling bee this morning.

F.K. White is the first Calcasieu Parish middle school to host its spelling bee. Other local middle schools will be competing against the winner from F.K. White after hosting their own spelling bees.

Eighth-grader Darren Metoyer won this year's spelling bee at F.K. White. He, along with winning students from nine other schools, will go on to compete in a Champions Bee. That winner will then advance to the regional level, held in Washington D.C.

