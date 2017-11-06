Sheriff's Office seeking public's help locating Leesville woman

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to contact a Leesville woman and her 3-year-old daughter, the department posted on its Facebook Page.

Family members of Felisha Scroggins, 24, who also goes by Felisha Maccabee, say they have been unable to get into contact with her since Aug. 16.

Felisha is believed to be with a man named Ramon Jose Alvarez, who may also go by Ray Maccabee or Ray Alvarez Maccabee. Felisha's 3-year-old daughter, Natalie is also believed to be with them.

Maccabee was last seen driving a white van with religious banners and crosses displayed in an effort to conduct ministry from the van. The van bears Texas license plate No. CN7J301.

Maccabee often parked in various business parking lots in the Leesville area and surrounding towns.

The Natchez Democrat Newspaper interviewed Felisha and Maccabee in Vidalia, on Aug. 24.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office wants to confirm the safety and well-being of Felisha and Natalie.

Sheriff's Office officials are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Felisha and Natalie to contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

The Sheriff's Office is also advising Felisha to go to the nearest local law enforcement agency with Natalie and confirm her well-being.

