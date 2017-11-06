Sheriff's Office seeking public's help locating Leesville woman - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office seeking public's help locating Leesville woman

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Natchez Democrat) (Source: Natchez Democrat)
(Source: Natchez Democrat) (Source: Natchez Democrat)
(Source: Natchez Democrat) (Source: Natchez Democrat)
(KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to contact a Leesville woman and her 3-year-old daughter, the department posted on its Facebook Page

Family members of Felisha Scroggins, 24, who also goes by Felisha Maccabee, say they have been unable to get into contact with her since Aug. 16. 

Felisha is believed to be with a man named Ramon Jose Alvarez, who may also go by Ray Maccabee or Ray Alvarez Maccabee. Felisha's 3-year-old daughter, Natalie is also believed to be with them. 

Maccabee was last seen driving a white van with religious banners and crosses displayed in an effort to conduct ministry from the van. The van bears Texas license plate No. CN7J301. 

Maccabee often parked in various business parking lots in the Leesville area and surrounding towns. 

The Natchez Democrat Newspaper interviewed Felisha and Maccabee in Vidalia, on Aug. 24.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office wants to confirm the safety and well-being of Felisha and Natalie.

Sheriff's Office officials are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Felisha and Natalie to contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

The Sheriff's Office is also advising Felisha to go to the nearest local law enforcement agency with Natalie and confirm her well-being.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How well do you spell? Take the test to find out

    How well do you spell? Take the test to find out

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:48 PM EST2017-11-06 22:48:39 GMT
    Think you're a good speller? There's only one way to find out - put your skills to the test. Click HERE to take our spelling quiz. F.K. White Middle School's held its third annual spelling bee this morning.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Think you're a good speller? There's only one way to find out - put your skills to the test. Click HERE to take our spelling quiz. F.K. White Middle School's held its third annual spelling bee this morning.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish

    F.K. White kicks off spelling bee season in Calcasieu Parish

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-11-06 22:40:12 GMT
    (Source: F.K. White Middle School Facebook Page)(Source: F.K. White Middle School Facebook Page)

    F.K. White Middle School kicked off this years spelling bee competition in Calcasieu Parish, according to Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the school board.  Other Calcasieu middle schools will compete against the winner from F.K. White after the schools host spelling bees of their own. Holland says a champions bee will be held and the winner of that spelling bee will go on to compete at the regional level. Students of all grade levels will be competing in the thir...

    More >>

    F.K. White Middle School kicked off this years spelling bee competition in Calcasieu Parish, according to Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the school board.  Other Calcasieu middle schools will compete against the winner from F.K. White after the schools host spelling bees of their own. Holland says a champions bee will be held and the winner of that spelling bee will go on to compete at the regional level. Students of all grade levels will be competing in the thir...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday and cooler temperatures too

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday and cooler temperatures too

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:20 PM EST2017-11-06 22:20:59 GMT
    Another warm day TuesdayAnother warm day Tuesday

    Well it sure doesn’t feel like November with temperatures in the 80s during the afternoon, but that will change later this week after a cold front passes through Wednesday.  Until then it will remain warm and humid.  Temperatures will briefly turn cooler later this week, but a warming trend begins this weekend. Tonight, will be warm and humid with temperatures by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s from I-10 northward, and low 70s south of I-10.

    More >>

    Well it sure doesn’t feel like November with temperatures in the 80s during the afternoon, but that will change later this week after a cold front passes through Wednesday.  Until then it will remain warm and humid.  Temperatures will briefly turn cooler later this week, but a warming trend begins this weekend. Tonight, will be warm and humid with temperatures by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s from I-10 northward, and low 70s south of I-10.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly