Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

A Lake Charles man was arrested last week on a fourth-offense DWI charge, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

A deputy pulled over a truck for a traffic violation around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, on Weaver Road, Myers said. When the deputy spoke with the driver, Tyson V. Francis, 30, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. The deputy also observed Francis to have slurred speech, glossy eyes and trouble keeping his balance.

Francis, who has three previous DWI arrests, refused to perform a standard field sobriety test, Myers said. He was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to take a breath intoxilyzer test, which he also refused.

Francis was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth-offense.

Judge Sharon Wilson set his bond at $50,250 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license and he may not possess any alcohol.

Deputy Sabrina Benoit is the arresting deputy.

