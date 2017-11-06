Authorities seeking suspect wanted in robbery of two convenience stores

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested last week on a fourth-offense DWI charge, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
Officials say a passenger train carrying nearly 60 people to New Orleans and other destinations became stranded for hours when a swing bridge malfunctioned in Louisiana.More >>
Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the areaMore >>
