Authorities seeking suspect wanted in robbery of two convenience stores

Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said that the suspect was armed with a long gun when he entered two convenience stores in the early hours of Oct. 28 and demanded money from the clerks.

Kraus is asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Sgt. John Russell at 337-491-1311.

