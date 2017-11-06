Authorities seeking suspect wanted in robbery of two convenience - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities seeking suspect wanted in robbery of two convenience stores

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Lake Charles police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed two convenience stores on Oct. 28, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said that the suspect was armed with a long gun when he entered two convenience stores in the early hours of Oct. 28 and demanded money from the clerks.

Kraus is asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Sgt. John Russell at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Monday, November 6 2017 1:58 PM EST2017-11-06 18:58:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

    Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

    Monday, November 6 2017 1:07 PM EST2017-11-06 18:07:42 GMT
    Tyson Francis (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Tyson Francis (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Lake Charles man was arrested last week on a fourth-offense DWI charge, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. 

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man was arrested last week on a fourth-offense DWI charge, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. 

    More >>

  • Passenger train stranded in Westlake for hours after swing bridge breaks

    Passenger train stranded for hours after swing bridge breaks

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-11-06 17:53:36 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Officials say a passenger train carrying nearly 60 people to New Orleans and other destinations became stranded for hours when a swing bridge malfunctioned in Louisiana.

    More >>

    Officials say a passenger train carrying nearly 60 people to New Orleans and other destinations became stranded for hours when a swing bridge malfunctioned in Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly