Southwest Louisiana's Veterans Day events announced

Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the area:

Lake Charles: Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission will host the City’s annual Veterans Day observance activities at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Civic Center's 2nd Floor Mezzanine. The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Major General Ronald G. Richard, retired U.S. Marine Corps. The U.S. Coast Guard Command Safety Unit Lake Charles will post colors, and a 21 gun salute will be fired by the Marine Corps League, Detachment 535. Several Gold Star Families will be recognized at the event. If you are a Gold Star Family member and wish to have your loved one honored during one of our events, please call 337-491-9176. KPLC's Maranda Whittington will be the Master of Ceremonies and this year’s event will pay special recognition to all Southwest Louisiana veterans. Lunch will be served immediately after the ceremony. For more information, call 337-491-9176.

Fort Polk Veterans Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Warrior Field. The keynote speaker will be Fort Polk's Chief of Staff, Col. Christopher Moretti. The installation wreath will be laid in honor of all veterans who have served during the many campaigns American's military has waged throughout the country's history. Veterans in attendance will also be honored.

The City of Crowley: A Veterans Day Program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Historic Rice Theatre located on 323 North Parkerson Avenue in Crowley. For more information, call 337-783-0824.

Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation Center: There will be a program for veterans starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the rec. center located on 3210 Power Center Parkway. The program will include several speakers and refreshments.

Does your school or organization have an event to add? If so, email it to news@kplctv.com.

