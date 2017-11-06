Fight the bite: How you can protect yourself from mosquitoes

It may be November, but those pesky mosquitoes are still around and that’s because it seems like here in southwest Louisiana we have to fight them year-round.

And sometimes, these insects can carry dangerous diseases with them.

Diseases such as the West Nile virus and Zika, but according to Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control, this year has been relatively quiet.

Across the state, there have been a few human cases and positive mosquito pools, but he says, over-all it was a light year.

And here at home, In Calcasieu parish, a couple of mosquito pools positive for West Nile Virus during the summer. As well as in Allen Parish… where 11 pool samples tested positive for West Nile back in August.

To make sure you avoid being bitten, here are some tips from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants – as well as closed-toed shoes and socks.

Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home – such as using screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Protect your baby or child by also dressing them in long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Using insect repellent when heading outdoors.

All great tips to avoid getting those round, usually puffy, and severely itchy bites.

