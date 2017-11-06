Fight the bite: How you can protect yourself from mosquitoes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fight the bite: How you can protect yourself from mosquitoes

Mosquitoes (Source: KPLC) Mosquitoes (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It may be November, but those pesky mosquitoes are still around and that’s because it seems like here in southwest Louisiana we have to fight them year-round.

And sometimes, these insects can carry dangerous diseases with them.

Diseases such as the West Nile virus and Zika, but according to Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control, this year has been relatively quiet.

Across the state, there have been a few human cases and positive mosquito pools, but he says, over-all it was a light year. 

And here at home, In Calcasieu parish, a couple of mosquito pools positive for West Nile Virus during the summer.  As well as in Allen Parish… where 11 pool samples tested positive for West Nile back in August.

To make sure you avoid being bitten, here are some tips from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC:

  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants – as well as closed-toed shoes and socks.
  • Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home – such as using screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
  • Protect your baby or child by also dressing them in long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
  • Using insect repellent when heading outdoors.  

All great tips to avoid getting those round, usually puffy, and severely itchy bites. 

For more information, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana's Veterans Day events announced

    Southwest Louisiana's Veterans Day events announced

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:23 AM EST2017-11-06 12:23:22 GMT
    American Flag (Source: Shireen Santhanasamy/KPLC)American Flag (Source: Shireen Santhanasamy/KPLC)

    Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the area

    More >>

    Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the area

    More >>

  • Fight the bite: How you can protect yourself from mosquitoes

    Fight the bite: How you can protect yourself from mosquitoes

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:45 AM EST2017-11-06 10:45:36 GMT
    Mosquitoes (Source: KPLC)Mosquitoes (Source: KPLC)
    It may be November, but those pesky mosquitoes are still around and that’s because it seems like here in southwest Louisiana we have to fight them year-round. And sometimes, these insects can carry dangerous diseases with them. Diseases such as the West Nile virus and Zika, but according to Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control, this year has been relatively quiet. Across the state, there have been a few human cases and positive mosquito pools, but he s...More >>
    It may be November, but those pesky mosquitoes are still around and that’s because it seems like here in southwest Louisiana we have to fight them year-round. And sometimes, these insects can carry dangerous diseases with them. Diseases such as the West Nile virus and Zika, but according to Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control, this year has been relatively quiet. Across the state, there have been a few human cases and positive mosquito pools, but he s...More >>

  • LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

    LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

    Sunday, November 5 2017 2:21 PM EST2017-11-05 19:21:55 GMT

    Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...

    More >>

    Class 5A (24) Parkway at (9) Barbe (22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here Class 4A (19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia (27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here Class 3A (24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger (21) Patterson at (12) Iota (30) Westlake at (3) Jena (23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings (31) Wossman at (2) Iowa The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here Class 2A (32) Springfield at (1) Welsh (25) General T...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly