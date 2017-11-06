WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stranded passenger train

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A sheriff says there was likely "no way" for parishioners to escape once the shooting started at the Texas church. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt Jr. says the gunman turned around and opened fire on his way back out the front door.

Officials say a passenger train carrying nearly 60 people became stranded for at least six hours when a swing bridge malfunctioned in Westlake.

It's been over a month since Harvey left the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood swamped in flood waters. As residents continue to pull their lives back together, their questions are now focused on the Kayouche Coulee.

Soon parents will have an online tool to help them find the best school for their child. Louisiana's Education Department created a website that helps families evaluate and compare K through 12 public schools and child care centers around the state.

Louisiana State Police is welcoming its 97th Cadet Class to the academy. The cadets are expected to graduate in Spring 2018.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, early voting for the Nov. 18 election continues today.

And a Southwest Louisiana school will be recognized at a national level for its hard work today.

In weather, temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s to start will make for another almost summerlike feel to the early morning along with the possibility of some patchy fog developing closer to sunrise. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

