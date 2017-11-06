FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm start but cool finish to the week

Temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s to start will make for another almost summerlike feel to the early morning along with the possibility of some patchy fog developing closer to sunrise.

With the time change, our sunrise is now an hour earlier and will occur at 6:31 AM today, setting earlier in the afternoon at 5:21 PM.

Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures warming up well into the lower 80s this afternoon with winds out of the Southwest between 5 and 10 mph. A mostly cloudy sky tonight will give way to another warm and muggy evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday will be a lot like today with warm and humid temperatures although a bit more clouds at times during the day with afternoon highs back into the lower 80s and little to no chance of rain.

By Wednesday, a cold front will push through the area and bring a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area during the daytime hours. Some models suggest showers developing by Wednesday morning but the best chances will come later in the afternoon and evening as the front moves through.

Any leftover rain will quickly come to an end by Thursday morning with temperatures tumbling into the 50s by Thursday morning and only warming up into the middle to upper 60s by afternoon. Widespread lows in the 40s will come into play Friday morning with afternoon highs back into the lower 70s.

The weekend starts off cool with another night of lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday morning with highs in the lower to middle 70s and sunshine for Veterans Day!

Slightly warmer weather returning Sunday ahead of another front to reinforce the fall feel into much of next week.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry