FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful start to the week with a nice cool down arriving later this week

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with no chance for any rain after midnight. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 70s, so it will be another warm & muggy night. Winds will be light and with the humid conditions, so we will likely see more fog develop overnight into the early morning hours.

Monday and Tuesday will be very nice with partly cloudy skies and little to no chance for rain. Tuesday will have increasing clouds through the day. It will be warm both days with highs in the lower to mid 80s. This is very much above the average of where we should be this time of the year. Nonetheless, it should be a really nice time to get outside and enjoy the weather!

Our next cold front is on its way. This one should arrive sometime Wednesday and should bring some showers back for the afternoon and evening. This front is strengthening, so we could see a nice cool-down later this week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s, and we will cool all the way down to the mid 50s overnight!

Thursday should warm up only to the mid 60s! So, it will feel much more like fall once again! Skies will be clearing throughout the day. By the afternoon, we will have partly cloudy skies with northerly winds bringing in more dry air. This will decrease our humidity and make it feel much better outside! Overnight, we will have clear skies and lows will be in the upper 40s!

Friday and into next weekend will still have nice conditions to get outside, bit it will be slightly warmer. Highs will get back into the mid 70s for the afternoon high. Overnight lows, though, will remain in the 50s! So, it will be very pleasant each night. This is the weather we should have this time of year!

No significant changes take place as we start next week on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 70s with sunny skies. This will be gorgeous weather! Overnight, we will still be in the 50s with mostly clear skies.

