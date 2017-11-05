LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

Class 5A

(24) Parkway at (9) Barbe

(22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur

The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here

Class 4A

(19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia

(27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville

The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here

Class 3A

(24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger

(21) Patterson at (12) Iota

(30) Westlake at (3) Jena

(23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings

(31) Wossman at (2) Iowa

The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here

Class 2A

(32) Springfield at (1) Welsh

(25) General Trass at (8) Kinder

(28) DeQuincy at (5) Vidalia

(19) Lake Arthur at (14) Mangham

(22) Vinton at (11) South Plaquemines

(26) Jeanerette at (7) Rosepine

(31) Oakdale at (2) Ferriday

The Entire 2A Bracket can be viewed here

Class 1A

(19) Centerville at (14) Merryville

(22) Block at (11) Oberlin

(27) Grand Lake at (6) Haynesville

(26) Slaughter Community Charter at (7) Basile

The Entire 1A Bracket can be viewed here

Division I

No Area Teams

The Entire Division I Bracket can be viewed here

Division II

(11) St. Louis at (6) White, E.D.

The Entire Division II Bracket can be viewed here

Division III

No Area Teams



The Entire Division III Bracket can be viewed here

Division IV

No Area Teams

The Entire Division IV Bracket can be viewed here

