LHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

Class 5A
(24) Parkway at (9) Barbe
(22) Live Oak at (11) Sulphur
The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here
Class 4A
(19) DeRidder at (14) Cecilia
(27) Franklinton at (6) Leesville
The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here
Class 3A
(24) Washington-Marion at (9) Loranger
(21) Patterson at (12) Iota
(30) Westlake at (3) Jena
(23) Bogalusa at (10) Jennings
(31) Wossman at (2) Iowa
The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here
Class 2A
(32) Springfield at (1) Welsh
(25) General Trass at (8) Kinder
(28) DeQuincy at (5) Vidalia
(19) Lake Arthur at (14) Mangham
(22) Vinton at (11) South Plaquemines
(26) Jeanerette at (7) Rosepine
(31) Oakdale at (2) Ferriday
The Entire 2A Bracket can be viewed here
Class 1A
(19) Centerville at (14) Merryville
(22) Block at (11) Oberlin
(27) Grand Lake at (6) Haynesville
(26) Slaughter Community Charter at (7) Basile
The Entire 1A Bracket can be viewed here
Division I
No Area Teams
The Entire Division I Bracket can be viewed here
Division II
(11) St. Louis at (6) White, E.D.
The Entire Division II Bracket can be viewed here
Division III
No Area Teams
The Entire Division III Bracket can be viewed here
Division IV
No Area Teams
The Entire Division IV Bracket can be viewed here
