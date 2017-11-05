Lieutenant governor to promote Louisiana cuisine in New York

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is heading to New York with 10 chefs to promote Louisiana cuisine.

The tourism marketing trip is planned for Monday through Wednesday.

Nungesser's Office of Tourism is partnering with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association for the marketing effort.

The groups are setting up a Louisiana-style festival for visitors with live music and Louisiana seafood dishes to draw attention to the state's Culinary Trails Campaign. Among those invited are writers, editors and producers interested in food and travel and companies who book tours.

Participating chefs are from Monroe, St. Martinville, Lake Charles, Covington, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.

