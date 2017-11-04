Thousands of dollars raised during M.D.A. walk

Dozens converged on the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday morning to walk and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. All funds raised help with research, treatments and support.

"We have a lot of families in the area impacted by neuro-muscular disease," said Mickey Edmond, fundraising coordinator for M.D.A. "We're trying to find a cure and we've had drugs approved by the F.D.A. thanks to fundraising at walks."

