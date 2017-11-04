Vinton community hosts benefit for Niblett's Bluff Park

In March 2016 Niblett's Bluff Park was hit by devastating flood waters, but just when the park was getting back on its feet Hurricane Harvey came.

The Vinton community decided to host a benefit Saturday to raise money to get the park back up and running.

"We said that the last flood, we would never see another flood like that, and then within a year later we saw another one," said Niblett's Bluff Park Commission president Darrell Shull.

Another flood…this one, thanks to Hurricane Harvey. It brought these volunteers out to help restore the park yet again in September.

But the Vinton community decided cleaning up just wasn't enough, and so they put together a benefit to raise money for their beloved park.

While everyone enjoyed the music, food and games, many reflected on just how much the park means to them.

"I've been on the board almost 30 years and all the people on the board now have grown up using this park so it means a lot to everybody," said Shull.

"It's our fishery," said resident Renee Prosser. "It's our place to go, an extra event for everybody around the area."

"It's a park that's been around for a very, very long time, and this community really does depend on the park," said resident Dena Chesson.

But as the community enjoys this benefit, they know getting the park back open is something they want everyone, including their children, to look forward to.

Shull said they are close to having the park back up and running. He says they have to send samples of the water off to the state to be tested and approved before they can open the park back up to the public.

