Vinton community hosts benefit for Niblett's Bluff Park

In March 2016 Niblett's Bluff Park was hit by devastating flood waters, but just when the park was getting back on its feet Hurricane Harvey came. The Vinton community decided to host a benefit Saturday to raise money to get the park back up and running.More >>
Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with no chance for more rain after midnight. Temperatures will only cool down to the upper 60s to the lower 70s, so it will be a warm & muggy night. Winds will be light and with the humid conditions, so we will likely see more fog develop overnight into the early morning hours. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour tonight with the time change! Sunday will about the same as it was today.More >>
One local organization is working to make sure children of military families have a brighter Christmas this year. Little Troopers hosted their 7th annual benefit that raises money to buy Christmas gifts for the children of military families.More >>
The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions. "I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range. In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead...More >>
