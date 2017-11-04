FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low rain chances early this week with our next cold front on its way

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with no chance for more rain after midnight. Temperatures will only cool down to the upper 60s to the lower 70s, so it will be a warm & muggy night. Winds will be light and with the humid conditions, so we will likely see more fog develop overnight into the early morning hours. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour tonight with the time change!

Sunday will about the same as it was today, making it a perfect time to get outside and enjoy the weather! The rain chances will remain low. High will be a little warmer, getting into the mid 80s. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour this weekend with the time change! The time officially changes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be very nice with partly cloudy skies and little to no chance for rain. Tuesday will have increasing clouds through the day. It will be warm both days with highs in the lower to mid 80s. So, this will be well above average for this time of the year. Nonetheless, it should be a really nice time to get outside and enjoy the weather! Also, keep in mind that after the time change, the sun will be setting much earlier so it will be getting dark outside around 5:00.

We are tracking our next cold front. This one should arrive sometime in the on Wednesday and should bring temperatures back down. This front is strengthening, so we could see a nice cool-down later this week. This will also bring more rain into our forecast for Wednesday afternoon and overnight. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s, and we will cool all the way down to the mid 50s overnight!

Thursday should warm up only to the upper 60s! So, it will feel much more like fall once again! Skies will be clearing throughout the day. By the afternoon, we will have partly cloudy skies with northerly winds bringing in more dry air. This will decrease our humidity and make it feel much better outside!

Friday and into next weekend will still have nice conditions to get outside, bit it will be warmer. Highs will get back into the mid 70s for the afternoon high. Overnight lows, though, will remain in the 50s! So, it will be very pleasant each night.

