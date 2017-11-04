7th annual Little Troopers benefit helps military children

Through tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with no chance for more rain after midnight. Temperatures will only cool down to the upper 60s to the lower 70s, so it will be a warm & muggy night. Winds will be light and with the humid conditions, so we will likely see more fog develop overnight into the early morning hours. Also, don’t forget about setting your clocks back an hour tonight with the time change! Sunday will about the same as it was today.More >>
One local organization is working to make sure children of military families have a brighter Christmas this year. Little Troopers hosted their 7th annual benefit that raises money to buy Christmas gifts for the children of military families.More >>
The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions. "I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range. In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead...More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
