7th annual Little Troopers benefit helps military children

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

One local organization is working to make sure children of military families have a brighter Christmas this year. 

Little Troopers hosted their 7th annual benefit that raises money to buy Christmas gifts for the children of military families. 

The benefit had a gumbo cook-off, a car and bike show, and even a live and silent auction. 

President Dennis Soileau came up with this benefit after visiting a local American Legion years ago. 

"I was at an American Legion in Westlake, and we were talking about what we can do," said Soileau. "We had a lot of soldiers deployed at the time, so we always want to do something for our soldiers, and this is what we came up with. We said hey, why can't we just buy them toys and stuff like that, and that's how it all got started."

Soileau says over the last six years they've raised over $60,000 to buy toys. 

This year they are hoping to raise up to $15,000. 

If you would like to donate, click HERE.

