Man charged with murder of 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish

The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions. "I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range. In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead...More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The boil advisory issued Thursday for water customers in the Town of Kinder has been lifted, town officials announced Saturday morning. The advisory was in effect because of a main water line break, said Traci Fontenot, town clerk of Kinder.More >>
A documentary titled "No Greater Love" will have its theatrical debut in select theaters on Nov. 10. The award-winning film contains actual footage of the war in Afghanistan that was shot by McNeese graduate and U.S. Army Chaplain Justin Roberts. The film has won 11 awards, including "Best Documentary" at the Louisiana and Boston Film Festivals.More >>
