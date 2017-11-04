Man charged with murder of 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish.

DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries, including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.

The child was flown to a local hospital to receive treatment.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, DeRidder Police investigators were contacted by medical personnel and told that the victim had died from his injuries, said Gott.

Menard is now being charged with first-degree murder, and remains in the Beauregard Parish jail with no bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, said Gott.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.