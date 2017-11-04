Louisiana Health Department warns of lead exposure at indoor gun - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Health Department warns of lead exposure at indoor gun ranges

LAKE CHARLES, LA

The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead.

The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions.

"I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range. 

In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead exposure. Gothreaux said he does his part to keep himself and his customers safe.

"We have people come and pick up all our brass and all our lead from the range and everything," said Gothreaux. 

Exposure to lead occurs when vapors are released from a gun when a round is discharged. According to the report, avoid eating and drinking at an indoor shooting range; make sure you change clothes after leaving the range.

"Just wash up and clean every time you come to a range," said Gothreaux. "That's more than adequate."

