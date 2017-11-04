SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions. "I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range. In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead...More >>
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The boil advisory issued Thursday for water customers in the Town of Kinder has been lifted, town officials announced Saturday morning. The advisory was in effect because of a main water line break, said Traci Fontenot, town clerk of Kinder.More >>
A documentary titled "No Greater Love" will have its theatrical debut in select theaters on Nov. 10. The award-winning film contains actual footage of the war in Afghanistan that was shot by McNeese graduate and U.S. Army Chaplain Justin Roberts. The film has won 11 awards, including "Best Documentary" at the Louisiana and Boston Film Festivals.More >>
Sonny Mason worked pipeline construction for 50 years, so he's sure what he sees here, not far from his home in Moss Bluff, is preparation for a pipeline. In fact, parish officials say a new pipeline will replace an old one that runs through the parish. Preparations for a drilling pad are underway.More >>
