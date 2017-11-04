SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November.

Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana Health Department warns of lead exposure at indoor gun ranges

    Louisiana Health Department warns of lead exposure at indoor gun ranges

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-11-04 16:58:35 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions. "I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range.  In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead...

    More >>

    The next time you want to spend an afternoon at an indoor shooting range, you might want to consider exposure to lead. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging gun owners to take extra precautions. "I do not let people shoot an exposed lead bullet in this range," said Earl Gothreaux, co-owner of Hunters Supply & Pistol Range.  In the report, those who are employed at indoor shooting ranges and those who frequent shooting ranges are at an increased risk of lead...

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-11-04 16:28:04 GMT

    Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Boil advisory for Kinder lifted

    UPDATE: Boil advisory for Kinder lifted

    Saturday, November 4 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-11-04 14:53:31 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The boil advisory issued Thursday for water customers in the Town of Kinder has been lifted, town officials announced Saturday morning. The advisory was in effect because of a main water line break, said Traci Fontenot, town clerk of Kinder.

    More >>

    The boil advisory issued Thursday for water customers in the Town of Kinder has been lifted, town officials announced Saturday morning.

    The advisory was in effect because of a main water line break, said Traci Fontenot, town clerk of Kinder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly