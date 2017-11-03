Documentary featuring McNeese graduate set to debut Nov. 10

A documentary titled No Greater Love will have its theatrical debut in select theaters on Nov. 10. The award-winning film contains actual footage of the war in Afghanistan that was shot by McNeese Graduate and U.S. Army Chaplin Justin Roberts. The film has won 11 awards including "Best Documentary" at the Louisiana and Boston Film Festivals. The main goal of the documentary is to shed light on the challenges soldiers face when returning to civilian life, includin...More >>
A documentary titled No Greater Love will have its theatrical debut in select theaters on Nov. 10. The award-winning film contains actual footage of the war in Afghanistan that was shot by McNeese Graduate and U.S. Army Chaplin Justin Roberts. The film has won 11 awards including "Best Documentary" at the Louisiana and Boston Film Festivals. The main goal of the documentary is to shed light on the challenges soldiers face when returning to civilian life, includin...More >>
Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...More >>
Wow, that was fast. The high school football regular season is coming to an end this week. Week 10 usually District and playoff scenarios District 3-5A Should they all win this week, Barbe, Sulphur and Acadiana will be in a three-way tie for the district championship, the second straight year and the second-ever time it has happened in 3-5A. All three schools Sulphur, Barbe, Acadiana will likely all host first-round playoff games. Sam Houston is sitting just inside ...More >>
A police chase that began in Beauregard Parish ended in a crash in Kinder.More >>
A police chase that began in Beauregard Parish ended in a crash in Kinder.More >>
Sonny Mason worked pipeline construction for 50 years, so he's sure what he sees here, not far from his home in Moss Bluff, is preparation for a pipeline. In fact, parish officials say a new pipeline will replace an old one that runs through the parish.. Preparations for a drilling pad are underway. The pipeline doesn't bother him, but Mason is concerned about this site at 725 Belle Avenue, in his neighborhood, where workers apparently store equipment and com...More >>
Sonny Mason worked pipeline construction for 50 years, so he's sure what he sees here, not far from his home in Moss Bluff, is preparation for a pipeline. In fact, parish officials say a new pipeline will replace an old one that runs through the parish.. Preparations for a drilling pad are underway. The pipeline doesn't bother him, but Mason is concerned about this site at 725 Belle Avenue, in his neighborhood, where workers apparently store equipment and com...More >>
New features including a playground and picnic area will become available to the public at River Bluff Park starting Saturday, Nov. 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced Friday. Parish officials cut the ceremonial ribbon Friday to commemorate the completion of the latest stage in the long-term development plan for the park, located at 543 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff.More >>
New features including a playground and picnic area will become available to the public at River Bluff Park starting Saturday, Nov. 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced Friday. Parish officials cut the ceremonial ribbon Friday to commemorate the completion of the latest stage in the long-term development plan for the park, located at 543 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff.More >>