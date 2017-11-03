Documentary featuring McNeese graduate set to debut Nov. 10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Documentary featuring McNeese graduate set to debut Nov. 10

By KPLC Digital Staff
A documentary titled No Greater Love will have its theatrical debut in select theaters on Nov. 10.

The award-winning film contains actual footage of the war in Afghanistan that was shot by McNeese graduate and U.S. Army Chaplin Justin Roberts. The film has won 11 awards including "Best Documentary" at the Louisiana and Boston Film Festivals.

The main goal of the documentary is to shed light on the challenges soldiers face when returning to civilian life, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The film is not set to play in any Lake Charles Theaters on opening weekend but you can request that No Greater Love plays in our theaters HERE.

