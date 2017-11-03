Authorities say suspect kills self following police chase through Beauregard, Allen parishes

A police chase that began in Beauregard Parish ended in a crash in Kinder.

The police chase traveled down U.S. 190 before the suspect shot and killed himself in Kinder, near where 6th Avenue meets U.S. 165, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.

Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses confirmed that the chase began in his parish.

Moses said the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office received a call of a child left alone at Purple Heart Memorial Park, where U.S. 190 meets U.S. 171.

The boy told deputies his father had dropped him off and gave them a description of his vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle nearby, under the 171 overpass, but as they approached, the car took off.

Deputies followed the vehicle to Kinder, although it was never a high-speed chase.

